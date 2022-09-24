Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Property

$20m Ōrākei sale sets residential record so far for 2022: grand home, sweeping city views

Anne Gibson
By
6 mins to read
The Paritai Dr home set the house price record so far this year. Photo / Google Streetview

The Paritai Dr home set the house price record so far this year. Photo / Google Streetview

New Zealand's most expensive homes sold so far this year include a $20m home, writes Anne Gibson.

No 1. $20m

A $20 million Ōrākei house sale has eclipsed other sales of the year so far.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.