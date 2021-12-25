Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Promotions

Win with Canvas and Mt Cook Scenic Flights

Quick Read
NZ Herald

Take to the mountains with Canvas and Mt Cook Ski Planes and Helicopters' sky-high prize: a scenic tour around Mount Cook with stunning views of the Southern Alps, Franz Josef and Fox Glaciers.

Continue your alpine sojourn with a luxurious, relaxing two-night stay at the Hermitage Hotel for two. To be in to win this incredible trip, valued at $1300.

To enter, complete the form below
App users click here to enter
Competition closes 11.59pm 8 January 2022.

Prize to be booked by January 20, 2022, and redeemed between February 14-28, 2022. Flights and transport to Hermitage Hotel not included. All scenic flight packages are weather dependent.

Fill out my online form.