Supplied by Warner Bros.

Fill out your details in the form below to be in to win one of ten double passes.

Two worlds, one legend. Don’t miss AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM, the highly anticipated next chapter of the top grossing DC movie of all time, from creative visionary James Wan. Jason Momoa returns as Aquaman, a warrior, a father, and King of Atlantis. Catch the most adrenaline packed action you’ll see these holidays. AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM, in cinemas Boxing Day.

See the trailer here.