Win one of ten double passes for Scrapper movie – In cinemas 31st August

Supplied Image

Following her mother’s death, a resourceful 12-year-old girl, Georgie (Lola Campbell), continues to live alone in their London-outskirts flat. She makes money stealing bikes with her friend, Ali (Alin Uzun), and keeps the social workers off her back by pretending to live with an uncle. It works like a charm until Jason (Harris Dickinson, Triangle of Sadness) shows up. Apparently, he’s her father – so long estranged that she doesn’t recognise him. Sizing him up as a rubbish dad (absent, messy, can’t cook), Georgie wonders why he’s suddenly taking an interest. Especially when she’s doing just fine on her own, thank you very much.

Watch the trailer here.

Competition closes on Tuesday, September 5th, 2﻿023. Terms and Conditions apply.