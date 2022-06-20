Voyager 2021 media awards
A quality mattress wouldn't be complete without some equally lush linen.

Canvas and Father Rabbit have a white linen duvet cover set by brand Cultiver to giveaway.

Made from 100 per cent linen woven from European flax, this cosseting bedding comes pre-washed with a special enzyme concoction for added softness. The winner will have a choice of a queen (valued at $449) or king (valued at $489) set comprising a duvet cover and two pillowcases.

To be in the draw to win and be wrapped up for winter, fill out the form below.

Competition closes 12:00pm Saturday 2 July.

