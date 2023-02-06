Norwegian Spirit.

Norwegian Cruise Line in partnership with New Zealand Herald are giving you and a friend an opportunity to win an elegant three course lunch onboard the all-new Norwegian Spirit during her maiden season sailing in Aotearoa waters when she visits Auckland on Thursday 16th March 2023.

Hosted by NZ Herald’s Travel Editor Stephanie Holmes and Head of Premium Miriyana Alexander, this exclusive experience will also include a personal tour of the ship to discover why Norwegian Spirit is quite unlike any other ship sailing in Australian and New Zealand waters.

The prize is strictly limited to only 20 lucky New Zealand Herald newspaper or Herald Premium subscribers and their guests, who will visit the ship when it’s in port at Auckland’s Queens Wharf. The prize includes a glass of champagne on arrival, a hosted three course lunch with wine at Le Bistro, one of 14 dining options available on board and an exclusive tour of the ship (Thursday, 16th March 2023 from 10:30am to 2:30pm).

About Norwegian Spirit:

Following her US$100m bow-to-stern revitalisation, Norwegian Spirit is packed full of features that appeal to the adult cruiser, including the adults-only Spice H20 pool retreat and the newly doubled-in-size Mandara Spa, featuring a Thermal Suite with steam room, sauna, shower experience and heated-tile loungers.

A smaller ship at just over 2000 guests yet offering 14 dining options, elegantly reimagined staterooms and a range of enthralling entertainment options – guests can holiday their own way, with no set dining times, tables or dress codes.

Competition closes 11:59 PM (NZDT) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Terms and conditions apply.