Win a trip worth $4000 to the King Valley, the home of premium Australian prosecco

Experience the home of Brown Brothers Prosecco NV and Prosecco Rosé.

Imagine sipping prosecco in the idyllic surroundings where it was made, enjoying the taste of summer in a glass. Brown Brothers are making that possible by giving one lucky reader and a guest the opportunity to win a trip to the King Valley in Victoria, Australia – the home of premium Prosecco and Brown Brothers Prosecco NV.

Brown Brothers Prosecco NV is a refreshing sparkling wine from Brown Brothers, the leading premium producer of prosecco in Australia, and the number one Australian prosecco in the New Zealand market.

Brown Brothers was one of the pioneers of prosecco in the southern hemisphere, being one of the first to plant the prosecco grape variety in the King Valley.

The grapes for the prosecco are picked early to retain the high acidity and crisp flavour. They produce a wine that is straw-like in colour with subtle green hues.

Delicate on the nose, it displays beautiful apple and pear characteristics, with all the freshness and vibrancy that prosecco is known for and a beautiful savoury edge on the palate. A truly refreshing sparkling wine, it’s made to drink now while it’s light and fresh.

While prosecco is often enjoyed on its own as a drink before or after a meal, it is also one of the most versatile wines for pairing with foods.

Its effervescent bubbles help to ‘scrub the palate’, meaning that it transitions well between light and heavy cuisines. So, whether you’re enjoying pizza, grilled chicken, or sushi, Brown Brothers Prosecco NV makes a lovely accompaniment.

Having a few people round for drinks and nibbles? It is also excellent paired with charcuterie, marinated olives, or a light brie.

Now you can see where the magic happens with a chance to visit the home of Brown Brothers Prosecco NV. This fabulous prize, worth $4000, includes:

1. Flights for two people

2. Transfer from Melbourne Tullamarine Airport to the Lancemore Hotel and from Lancemore Hotel to Tullamarine Airport

3. Two nights’ accommodation at the luxurious Lancemore Hotel, a stunning boutique hotel across from Brown Brothers Milawa vineyard

4. A Wine and Food Adventure - join the chefs in Brown Brothers Kitchen Garden where you’ll learn about and forage for produce, before taking part in a tour of the winery and a tasting at the cellar door. Your journey will conclude with a specially designed lunch in their restaurant, using produce you helped pick that morning all paired perfectly with a selection of Brown Brothers wine

