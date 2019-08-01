Win a pass for the NZSO premiere of Become Ocean

Supplied Image

In less than fourteen days, André de Ridder, one of the world’s most highly sought-after conductors, will lead the NZSO in both Wellington and Auckland for the very first time!

One of the highlights of these concerts will be the Aotearoa New Zealand premiere of ‘Become Ocean,’ a masterpiece by the American composer John Luther Adams that won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize. Regarded as one of the finest orchestral works of the 21st century, ‘Become Ocean’ offers a unique and immersive music experience that has captivated musicians from various genres.

Don’t miss out on these extraordinary concerts taking place in Wellington from 28th to 30th July and in Auckland from 4th to 6th August.

