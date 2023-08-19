Win a night for two at QT Auckland worth $1000

You could be living the suite life!

The Herald On Sunday’s Reset magazine is turning 1 and to celebrate our birthday our friends at QT Auckland are giving one lucky reader a chance to experience the luxe life.

QT Auckland is a premiere 5 star hotel which opened its doors in November 2020. Its world-class location in the City of Sails viaduct harbour and signature QT artistic design and styling make it a destination venue in Auckland.

The lucky winner and their guest will enjoy a night at the QT Auckland in a spacious junior suite which features a luxe super-king bed, rain shower and a standalone bathtub for a long, lazy soak. You’ll also be treated to cocktails for two at QT’s iconic Rooftop Bar, which boasts some of the best views in Auckland, late checkout, and breakfast for two at chef Sean Connolly’s excellent Esther restaurant.

See more at qthotels.com/Auckland