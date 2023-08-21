Win a double pass to the New Plymouth Women’s Lifestyle Expo

Supplied Image

Make sure to mark your calendars for the upcoming New Plymouth Women’s Lifestyle Expo, set to take place at the TSB Stadium on September 16th and 17th. This event promises to bring together 120 exceptional lifestyle companies, all conveniently located under one roof.

Discover a diverse range of offerings, including fashion, beauty items, handcrafted goods, charming gifts, and exquisite gourmet food. This occasion is perfect for an amazing day out with your friends, offering an extensive selection of choices to explore.

Reserve your place now with earlybird tickets, available starting at just $8 if you want to make your booking in advance. Furthermore, take the opportunity to participate in our competition below, giving you the chance to be one of four winners of a double pass. Don’t let this opportunity slip away – be sure not to miss it!

Competition closes on Tuesday, September 5th, 2﻿023. Terms and Conditions apply.