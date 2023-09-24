Win a double pass for the Women’s Lifestyle event – Christchurch

Supplied Image

Come along to the Christchurch Women’s Lifestyle Expo, making its way to Wolfbrook Arena on 7th & 8th October. You’ll find a wide range of fashion, beauty products, artisan goods, delightful gifts, and delectable gourmet food, making it the ultimate occasion for a fantastic girls’ day out.

Secure your spot with earlybird tickets starting from just $8 – save your spot by booking now. Additionally, you can enter our competition below for a chance to win one of four double passes. Don’t miss out!

Competition closes 2nd October 12:59pm. Terms and conditions apply.