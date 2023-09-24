Win 1 of 3 Brabantia Slow cookers

Supplied Image

Enter the competition form below for a chance to win a brand new Brabantia Stainless Steel Slow Cooker

Featuring a 6.5 litre capacity with an oval shape which is perfect for larger pieces of meat. The ceramic bowl is both dishwasher safe and oven-proof.

Other features include a digital timer and heat control settings, LED display for convenience and perfect cooking results every time. The LED display highlights power, high, low and medium temperature settings and the clock indicating a digital timer which counts down from the setting time to completion. There is also a separate on/off switch.

Competition closes 9th October 12:59pm. Terms and conditions apply.