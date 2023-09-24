Win 1 of 10 double passes for movie Uproar – In cinemas October 5

Supplied Image

UPROAR is a moving and heartwarming story about connection and finding your place in the world. It is the story of 17-year-old Josh Waaka (played by Julian Dennison). Set in Dunedin in 1981, a rugby-obsessed country is divided over the arrival of the South African Springboks team, sparking nationwide protests.

Under pressure from home and school to conform, Josh, who has never felt like he fits in anywhere, is inspired by the protests and by a newfound passion for performing to find his own voice. A sequence of events sees Josh embrace his community and his whakapapa Māori (Māori heritage), taking him and his whānau on a journey towards healing.

