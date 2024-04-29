Terms and Conditions: Win a trip to Australia’s Northern Territory, valued at $10,000

SPECIFIC COMPETITION TERMS

Promotion Summary

NZ Herald, brought to you by NZME Publishing Limited (Promoter), together with Tourism NT(Level 8, Charles Darwin Centre, 19 The Mall, Darwin City, Northern Territory PO Box 1155) (Sponsor) are giving readers the chance to win a trip for two to the Northern Territory (Promotion).

Promotion Period

1) The Promotion opens at 12.01am on 30 April 2024 and closes at 11.59pm on 31 May 2024 (Promotion Period).

How to Enter

2) To enter, visit nzherald.co.nz/nt and complete the Promotion entry form (including by providing your name, email address, date of birth and post code) during the Promotion Period.

Eligibility

3) To be eligible to participate in the Promotion and to win the Prize, you must be:

a) a New Zealand resident

b) at least 18 years old; and

c) eligible under the Standard Promotion or Competition Rules below.

Winning the Prize

4) One winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received by the Promoter during the Promotion Period.

5) The winner will be notified by phone call.

6) The Prize delivery details will be arranged directly between the Prize winner, the Promoter and the Sponsor (for booking). The Prize winner must promptly provide the Promoter and the Sponsor with all requested information.

7) The Prize will be forfeited (without any claim to compensation) if the Prize winner fails to claim the Prize within 10 working days of being contacted by the Promoter.

Prize Details

8) The Prize includes:

a) Return economy airfares for two from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch to Ayers Rock Airport (AYQ), up to the value of $1,300 per person;

b) Return shuttle from Ayers Rock Airport to Sails in the Desert;

c) 4 x nights’ accommodation at Sails in the Desert in 1 x superior room (subject to availability);

d) Daily breakfast for two (3 x at hotel, 1 x on tour);

e) 2 x dinners for two (on tours);

f) 1 x lunch for two (on tour);

g) Uluru National Park pass for two;

h) Access to the following tours: · A Night at the Field of Light (Sounds of Silence dinner with Field of Light experience)

· Morning extended helicopter flight over Uluru & Kata-Tjuta

· Afternoon sunset at Uluru (with SEIT Tours)

· Morning sunrise at Kata Tjuta Tour

· Wintjiri Wiru sunset dinner

· SEIT Patji Aboriginal experience

(the Prize).

9) The Prize is valued at NZD$10,000.

10) The Prize is as stated, non-negotiable, non-transferable and cannot be exchanged or redeemed for cash.

Prize Conditions

11) The Prize must be redeemed (booked and travel completed) by 31 March 2025.

12) Each element of the Prize is subject to availability and the terms and conditions of the provider.

13) Travel blackout dates and seasonality closures apply. Prize inclusions may not be available over public holidays and special events periods. 14) The Prize must be redeemed through the Sponsor. 15) The winner’s stay at Sails in the Desert must commence on a Monday, Wednesday or a Saturday due to the day tour operating timetables.

16) No children under 9 years old may accompany the winner.

17) The winner and their Prize companion are responsible for any additional costs and expenses not expressly included in the Prize, including without limitation costs related to travel required to get to the departure destination, excess baggage, accommodation, travel insurance, meals not listed in the prize details, spending money, visas/border entry requirements, ground transfer costs and any Government/airport levied taxes.

18) If the Prize or any element of the Prize becomes unavailable for any reason, the Promoter and the Sponsor (or any third party engaged by the Sponsor) may decide to award a Prize (or Prize element, as applicable) of equal or greater value.

19) Prize inclusions and details are correct as at 5 February 2024, and are subject to change without notice.

20) If the winner and / or their prize companion wishes to extend their stay or upgrade accommodation, this is at their own expense.

Tour Conditions

21) All tours are subject to availability and the tour operator’s terms and conditions, and are subject to change based on the operator’s operational capabilities.

22) Tours require a minimum number of participants to operate.

23) A maximum weight of 120kg per person applies to the extended helicopter flight.

24) Enclosed shoes are required for the helicopter flight.

25) Some tours may not be able to accommodate wheelchair/limited mobility participants.

Other

26) The Promoter takes no responsibility for any failure or delay in delivering the Prize but will provide reasonable assistance in cases where the Prize is not received by the Prize winner.

27) These terms and conditions (including the Promotion Period) may be amended and the Promotion terminated at any time by the Promoter.

28) The Promoter’s decisions on all entry and Promotion matters are final and no correspondence will be entered into.

29) The Promoter will collect and hold personal information provided by you when you enter this Promotion, for the purposes of this Promotion and for future promotional purposes. If you are a winner, the Promoter may pass your personal information to the Sponsor or another agency for the purpose of Prize fulfillment. Failure to provide personal information when requested may disqualify you from entering the Promotion or being able to receive a Prize. All personal information provided to the Promoter will be held and used in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy (NZME. - Privacy Policy). You have the right to request access to and correction of your personal information (where such information is readily retrievable) by contacting the Promoter.

30) If you have opted-in to receiving marketing and promotional information from the Sponsor, you authorise NZME to share your personal information with the Sponsor for this purpose. The Sponsor will hold personal information in accordance with its privacy policy, available at https://northernterritory.com/find-out-more/privacy

31) The Promotion is subject to these Specific Terms and the Standard Promotion or Competition Rules below. By entering this Promotion, you accept these Specific Promotion Rules, the Standard Promotion or Competition Rules below, and the Promoter’s website terms of access and privacy policy.

32) Please contact newsdesk@nzherald.co.nz with any queries.

STANDARD PROMOTION OR COMPETITION RULES

Definitions

‘NZME’ means all companies in the NZME Group including but not limited to NZME Holdings Limited, NZME Publishing Limited, NZME Radio Limited and all brands and operating companies controlled by or associated with those entities.

The ‘Promoter’ is NZME

‘Disqualified Participants’ are:

(a) all NZME employees, all employees of participating sponsors or promoters and/or advertising agencies and their Immediate Families and flatmates;

(b) all people under the age of 18 years where the prize incorporates air travel or any other element which would be illegal to supply to a person under the age of 18 years;

(c) all people who have won a prize from the channel/station running this promotion in the last 14 days. If the previously won prize was valued at over $1000 the winner must stand-down from entering for a period of 90 days.

‘Immediate Families’ include spouses, grandparents, parents, children, and grandchildren, whether by marriage, past marriages, remarriage, adoption, co-habitation or other family extension.

Entry

1. These Promotion or Competition Rules (‘the Rules’) apply to all NZME Promotions or Competitions (collectively the ‘Promotion’) conducted on or off air and by means of any medium – online, radio, print, or a connected device.

2. If a particular Promotion has specific rules or terms (’the ‘Specific Rules’) those Specific Rules will apply if there is any inconsistency with the Rules.

3. Unless otherwise stated in the Specific Rules registration, entry or vote is limited to 1 per person. Where multiple registrations, entries or votes are acceptable, each must be made separately.

4. Entry into the Promotion is deemed to be acceptance of the Rules and the Specific Rules and confirmation that the entrant has the necessary authority (for example from the bill payer or owner of a telephone) to enter the Promotion.

5. No purchase is necessary to win or participate in the Promotion, unless specified in the Specific Rules.

6. The Promotion is open to New Zealand Residents only. Disqualified Participants may not enter in the Promotion.

7. NZME reserve the right to exclude any person from participating in the Promotion on reasonable grounds.

8. NZME reserve the right to refuse to award any prize to an entrant who NZME decide (at their discretion) have violated the Rules (including the Specific Rules), gained unfair advantage in participating in the Promotion or won using fraudulent means.

9. By participating, entrants grant NZME exclusive permission to use their names, characters, photographs, videos, voices and likeness in connection with the Promotion and for future promotion and marketing purposes and waive any claims to royalty, right or remuneration for such use.

10. All entrant personal details must be valid and up to date and will be held by NZME and may be used for the purpose of the Promotion and for future promotion and marketing purposes in accordance with NZME Privacy Policy (see www.NZME.co.nz) unless otherwise directed by contestants at the time of entry.

11. Personal information provided at the time of entry is presumed to be true and, in the case of text or email notification – active, through to and beyond the date of the Promotion’s completion.

12. Where the Promotion involves texting, the following apply:

a) Standard sms text charges will apply, unless otherwise stated in the Specific Rules and will depend on the entrant’s particular plan or agreement with their phone service provider;

b) Any form of automated text message is invalid;

c) The telephone number from which the entry was made will be stored in a database. The entrant has a two-business-day period from the time of entry to request removal from the database. If no request is made it is deemed acceptance that the information can be used for future promotion and marketing purposes; and

d) NZME takes no responsibility for text costs incurred after the Promotion has closed as stipulated in the Specific Rules.

Winning the Prize

13. Only the person who originally entered the Promotion can be awarded the prize (the ‘Winner’).

14. The Winner will be determined in the manner set out in the Rules or the Specific Rules – if not specified then as determined by the Promoter who shall for this purpose be deemed the judge (the ‘Judge’).

15. The Judge’s determination of the Winner will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

16. The Winner will be notified by email, phone (voice or text), mail or in person and must be available for the preparation of all publicity that may be required by NZME. Where attempts to contact the Winner fail (eg when the Winner cannot be contacted by phone after three attempts or mail sent is returned) the Judge will select another winner. If, after successful notification, the prize is not collected within two months of being announced it will be regarded as forfeit. (Note: 3 attempts to contact the Winner will include individual calls to any numbers provided at the time of entry. However, should the prize’s total worth equal less than NZD$250 and be a live-to-air draw, only one failed attempt at contact will be acceptable before the Judge selects another winner.)

17. The Prize is not redeemable for cash or transferable. No other family members, friends, office associates or any other person will be able to participate on the Winner’s behalf. In the event that the Prize specified in the Competition becomes unavailable for any reason the Promoter may substitute a prize of like or equal value.

18. Where the Winner is required to claim the prize in person, they must provide proper identification (eg driver’s licence, passport, birth certificate). If the Winner is under the age of 18 years their parent or legal guardian must accompany the Winner or give their prior written consent to the award of the Prize.

19. The Winner takes the Prize entirely at his/her own risk and indemnifies NZME in respect of any claim for any accident, injury, property damage or loss of life that may occur in connection with the prize. The Winner is responsible for all insurance, tax or other costs that may be associated with the Prize. Where the Prize has associated terms and conditions the Winner accepts the Prize subject to those terms and conditions and restrictions.

20. The prize will be sent out within 14 working days if not discussed otherwise.

21. Where the Prize includes air travel and/or accommodation, either international or domestic (the ‘Travel Prize’):

(1) the Winner MUST have valid documentation, including but not limited to valid passports and Visas, which meet the requirements of immigration and other government authorities at every destination.

(a) Any fines, penalties, payments or expenditures incurred as a result of such documents not meeting the requirements of those authorities (including any costs associated with delay, will be the sole responsibility of the Winner).

(b) When the Travel Prize includes travel to or through the United States, it is the Winner’s responsibility when travelling into or through (transiting included) the United States under the Visa Waiver Program to apply for an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) no later than 72 hours prior to departure if required. The winner must visit the US Department of Homeland Security website and fill in the required information. The cost of the ESTA is the sole responsibility of the Winner.

(2) The Winner and their travelling companion (if applicable) must travel together at all times. The Winner is responsible for transport from their residence to their nearest international airport for flight departure and from their nearest international airport to their residence upon returning to New Zealand.

(3) Flight tickets are available on the regular scheduled services of each airline and are subject to seasonal embargos. The flight itinerary may have to be adjusted depending on the airline’s departure city and their current flight schedule. Unless otherwise specified, the air travel is economy class.

(4) Any changes to travel dates or additional accommodation outside the travel period specified in the Travel Prize details, made by the winner, which incur additional costs, are to be paid by the Travel Prize winner.

(5) Unless explicitly stated in the Specific Rules, the Winner will be responsible for expenses including, but not limited to, spending money, meals, drinks, transport, laundry charges, activities, incidentals, taxes (excluding departure and any other flight associated taxes included within the Travel Prize), gratuities, services charges, passports, visas, travel insurance and all other ancillary costs associated with redeeming the Travel Prize. The Winner must obtain travel insurance to protect themselves against additional costs incurred in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

(6) The Travel Prize is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for cash. The Travel Prize must be taken as stated in the Specific Rules and no compensation will be payable if the Winner is unable to use the Travel Prize as stated. For the avoidance of doubt, if the Winner is, for whatever reason, unable to travel on a nominated date during this period, whether the failure was due to reasons beyond the Winner’s control or otherwise, then the Winner will forfeit the Travel Prize.

(7) The Promoter makes no representation as to safety, conditions and other issues that may exist at any destination. International travel advice can be obtained from various sources, including government, local consular offices and the web site of the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The winner accepts the Travel Prize at their own risk.

(8) All travel is subject to the terms, conditions and restrictions of the Travel Prize service providers. Any travelling companion included in the Travel Prize (if applicable) accepts the Travel Prize subject to these terms, conditions and restrictions as if references to the Winner in the relevant clauses were to the travelling companion. The Winner and their travelling companion must sign a legal release, in a form acceptable to the Promoter in its absolute discretion, if requested by the Promoter.

NZME Responsibility

22. NZME reserve the right to amend, vary, extend or discontinue a Promotion at any stage, for any reason.

23. NZME take no responsibility for any inability to enter, complete, continue or conclude the Promotion due to equipment or technical malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnection, texts with a misspelt keyword, texts to an incorrect shortcode, Force Majeure or otherwise.

24. To the fullest extent permitted by law NZME will not be liable for any loss or damage whatsoever (including but not limited to direct or consequential loss) or for personal injury as a result of Promotion entry or winning the prize.

25. Where the Prize is to be supplied by an entity outside NZME control and that entity fails, for whatever reason, to supply the prize, NZME has no responsibility for the provision of the Prize and is not obliged to provide an alternative prize or to take legal action to require the Prize supplier to provide the Prize

Acceptance

26. Participation in the Promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.

27. If the Winner does not accept these Terms and Conditions the pr