The Last Rider

The incredible story of the greatest cycling race in history, the 1989 Tour De France. Winner of the 1986 race, American Greg LeMond was far from a favourite pick for the race, having spent time off recovering from a fatal near-death experience. Greg knows he faces some intensely stiff competition: Laurent Fignon, a precociously talented two-time winner of the Tour and Spanish rider Pedro Delgado, winner in 1988. Against all the odds, Greg LeMond gives a race of a lifetime against his rivals, in one of the most inspiring comebacks in sporting history.

