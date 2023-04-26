Shackleton

28 lost adventurers must fight for their lives after their only lifeline is destroyed in the most uninhabitable place on Earth – Antarctica. ‘Shackleton-The Greatest Story of Survival’ reveals the true story of polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton and the crew of the Endurance, told by the only man ever to have repeated their incredible feat-explorer and adventurer Tim Jarvis. Following in the beset crew’s footsteps, Tim reveals the enduring legacy of Shackleton’s crisis leadership in the face of impossible odds-a lesson more relevant to us now than ever before. View the trailer here.

Herald Premium subscribers be in to win one of ten double movie passes to Shackleton.

Competition closes on Wednesday 3rd May 2023. Terms and conditions apply.