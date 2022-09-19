Premium subscribers: Win 1 of 10 double movie passes to Halloween Ends

This is Laurie Strode's last stand. The most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive. Don't miss Halloween Ends – in cinemas October 13.

Herald Premium subscribers be in to win one of ten double movie passes to Halloween Ends in cinemas.

To enter simply complete the form below, app users click here to enter.

Competition closes 4pm Tuesday 27 September 2022.