The Bay of Plenty Times Building.

Bay of Plenty Times - Bay of Plenty Times Weekend - bayofplentytimes.co.nz

A division of NZ Media & Entertainment 405 Cameron Road, Tauranga.

Our office is not open to the public. Please contact us for an appointment.

www.bayofplentytimes.co.nz www.facebook.com/bayofplentytimes www.twitter.com/bay_times

EDITORIAL:

Editor: Scott Inglis editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz

Senior News Director: Dylan Thorne news@bayofplentytimes.co.nz

News Directors: Samantha Motion and Carmen Hall

Newsdesk: +64 7 577 3154 News hotline / Freephone: 0800 253 253

COMPLAINTS:

The Bay of Plenty Times is subject to NZ Media Council procedures.

A complaint must first be directed in writing to the Editor by emailing complaints@bayofplentytimes.co.nz

If not satisfied with the response, the complaint may be referred to the Media Council, PO Box 10 879, Wellington, 6143. Or use the online complaint form at www.mediacouncil.org.nz. Please include copies of the article and all correspondence with the publication.

ADVERTISING:

P: 07 577 7770 E: advertise@nzme.co.nz

CLASSIFIED:

P: 07 577 7770 E: classifiedsbop@nzme.co.nz

SUBSCRIPTIONS & DELIVERIES:

www.nzme.co.nz/subscriptions or phone 0800 001 099

Hauraki-Coromandel Post

Editor: hcpost@nzme.co.nz Advertising: cade.hughes@nzme.co.nz Office: 07 865 8078

Katikati Advertiser

Editor: news@katikatiadvertiser.co.nz Advertising: advertising@katikatiadvertiser.co.nz Office: 07 549 0270

Te Puke Times

Editor: news@tepuketimes.co.nz Advertising: advertising@tepuketimes.co.nz Office: 07 573 6200