CANVAS GIVEAWAY Light Festival of the Southern Hemisphere LUMA 2023

The mesmerising LUMA Southern Light Project is set to captivate the senses amid Queenstown’s awe-inspiring alpine landscape. It’s an ideal spot to commemorate King’s Birthday Weekend while immersing yourself in the magical surroundings.

Featuring illuminated art, inspiring sculptures, live music, sonic environments, interactive performances and local eats, it’s a smorgasbord for the senses. Set in a forest and botanical garden, lose yourself in the magic of the moment as you wander through two specially designated areas, hosting incredible bands, DJs, and performances.

To mark the return of LUMA, there’s an epic giveaway exclusively for Canvas readers. The prize includes double passes to LUMA, valid for use on either June 3 or 4, round-trip flights to Queenstown from anywhere in New Zealand, courtesy of Air New Zealand, and a two-night stay for two at the luxurious Rees Hotel, Luxury Apartments and Lakeside Residences.

Before diving into the splendour of LUMA, indulge in the fine culinary delights and exquisite wines at The Rees’ renowned True South Dining and Bordeau Wine Lounge. LUMA brings together a remarkable line-up of well-established creative partners, including Mike Hodgson from the renowned Kiwi electronic duo Pitch Black, Angus Muir from AMD, the aerialist extraordinaire Emma Vickers of Fantail Creative, Creature Post, SILO, and an array of exciting new entertainers and performers. LUMA 2023 has been a labour of love, two years in the making, and promises to be the grandest and most spectacular edition yet. To be in to win the prize, valued at over $2250 (depending on place of departure), fill in the form below.

The competition opens Friday 7am, May 19, and closes at 11:59pm Saturday, May 27 (the ‘Promotion Period’).