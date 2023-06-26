Voyager 2023 media awards

Be in to Win with Travel Magazine

Whether it’s an hour, a day, a week, a month, or a year, You Only Live Once by Lonely Planet will inspire you to seize the day and live more of your life. Filled with inspiration to start you on a new journey and a fresh page in life, the book explores how to make the most of your life through 250 new travel adventures, including spending an afternoon in a wonderous bookshop, enjoying a long lunch far away from the maddening crowd, mixing a cocktail, training for a marathon, staking out a once-in-a-lifetime trek, travelling in the face of adversity or loss, or just stopping to admire a view.

Thanks to Lonely Planet, we have six copies of You Only Live Once to give away. To enter, fill out the entry form below, including answering this question:

What is the one travel experience you want to experience in your lifetime, and why?

The competition closes on Monday July 10. Standard terms and conditions apply.

