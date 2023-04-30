Be in to win a VIP Deluxe double pass to see HAMILTON

Hamilton the Musical

The Tony® , Grammy® , Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning musical HAMILTON makes its New Zealand premiere this May at Spark Arena, Tāmaki Makaurau - Auckland.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre – a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

Direct from performances across Australia, the cultural phenomenon arrives on May 26 for a strictly limited season and must leave June 11. Don’t miss out!

From May 26 | Spark Arena, Auckland. Tickets are available to purchase here.

NZ Herald newspaper or Premium subscribers have a chance to WIN 1 of 2 VIP Deluxe double passes to see HAMILTON’s first performance in Auckland on Friday May 26, 7:30pm at Spark Arena.

VIP Deluxe double pass includes:

Exclusive Reserve Seats to HAMILTON

Pre-show function onsite at Spark Arena serving a premium selection of hot and cold canapes

A glass of French Champagne on arrival

Pre-show 1 hour beverage package including beer, wine and sparkling

Meet a member of the HAMILTON production team and hear the stories and insights in bringing HAMILTON to life

Commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard

Winner must be an active paid NZ Herald newspaper or Premium subscriber at the time of winner selection (9 am Monday May 15). Tickets are strictly non-transferable and may not be taken for another performance date.

Competition opens 5am Monday May 1 and closes 11.59 pm Sunday May 14.

To enter, simply complete the form below

Hurry competition closes Sunday May 14 at 11.59 pm.