Be in to win a double pass to see Witi’s Wāhine by Nancy Brunning

Witi's Wahine

Witi’s Wāhine is a loving celebration of the women that Witi Ihimaera, one of Aotearoa’s most treasured writers, writes of so vividly. His glorious characters, inspired by the wāhine of the East Coast Te Tairāwhiti, will lead audiences on an epic journey through the worlds of The Whale Rider, The Parihaka Woman, The Matriarch, Pounamu Pounamu and Woman Far Walking.

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Witi Ihimaera’s first novel being published, Hāpai Productions and Auckland Theatre Company present an impressive new staging of the final work of Nancy Brunning who lifted Ihimaera’s characters from the page to give them new life on stage.

“A celebration of mana wāhine.” - THE NEW ZEALAND HERALD

“Provokes a standing ovation.” - THEATREVIEW

“Showcases the tanga that is Māori storytelling.” - THE PANTOGRAPH PUNCH

Witi’s Wāhine by Nancy Brunning | ASB Waterfront Theatre, 2 – 20 May. More information and tickets available for purchase from $30 here. Accessibility tickets available.

