Be in to win a double pass to see Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Priscilla Queen of the Desert, the feel-good international hit sensation is coming in September & October to the Civic Theatre, Auckland.
Priscilla is the heart-warming, uplifting adventure where three friends who hop onboard a battered old bus searching for love and friendship, end up finding much more than they couldhave ever dreamed of. With a dazzling array of outrageous costumes and a hit parade of dance floor favourites, this wildly fresh and funny musical is a journey that will warm your heart and delight with memories of fun and frivolity!
Buckle up for a fabulous night out that will keep you smiling all the way home!
NZME newspaper or Premium subscribers have a chance to WIN 1 of 20 double passes to see Priscilla Queen of the Desert on Friday 12 September, 7:30 pm at The Civic, Auckland.
Competition opens 12am Sunday 27 July and closes 11.59 pm Sunday 31 August. Winner must be an active paid NZ Herald newspaper or Premium subscriber at the time of winner selection (9 am Monday 1 September) and to have entered by submitting the form below.
To enter, simply complete the form below.
Hurry competition closes Sunday 31 August at 11.59 pm.