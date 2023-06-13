Be in to win 1 of 8 double passes to see Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL

Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL

Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL is a breathtaking spectacle where the worlds of acrobatics and ice skating collide. Follow Crystal as she ventures into a surreal world of her own imagination. Through mesmerizing choreography and gravity-defying feats, the show seamlessly integrates the artistry of figure skating with the awe-inspiring athleticism of Cirque du Soleil. Prepare to be captivated by the stunning visuals, dazzling costumes and a spellbinding soundtrack as Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL pushes the boundaries of what is possible on both ice and stage.

16 - 25 June | Christchurch Arena & 4 - 9 July | Auckland - Spark Arena.

