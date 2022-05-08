Be in to win 1 of 25 double passes to Chess The Musical

With music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (ABBA), book and lyrics by Sir Tim Rice, CHESS THE MUSICAL is arguably one of the most memorable scores ever heard.

Featuring global smash hits 'I Know Him So Well' and 'One Night in Bangkok', this extraordinary semi-staged musical also features much-loved standards such as 'Anthem', 'Someone Else's Story', 'Heaven Help My Heart' and 'Pity The Child'.

This powerful new production of CHESS THE MUSICAL features an all-New Zealand cast, the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra and a 30-strong choir.

INTRIGUE. POWER. BEAUTY.

