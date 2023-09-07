Be in to win 1 of 15 double passes to see The Music Man - In concert

The Music Man

Strike up the band for one of the most beloved musicals ever written ...

The Music Man in Concert!

Join the parade as this blockbuster bursts on to the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre stage.

With sparkling dancing, celebrated songs and featuring the NZ Navy Band.

Winner of five Tony Awards ...

Don’t miss The Music Man in live concert this October.

12 - 15 October | Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland. Tickets available for purchase here.

NZ Herald newspaper or Premium subscribers have a chance to WIN 1 of 15 double passes to see The Music Man - In concert on Friday 13 October, 7:30 pm at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland.

Winner must be an active paid NZ Herald newspaper or Premium subscriber at the time of selection.

Competition opens 12am Friday 8 September and closes 11.59 pm Thursday 5 October. Winner must be an active paid NZ Herald newspaper or Premium subscriber at the time of winner selection (9 am Friday 6 October) and to have entered by submitting the form below.

To enter, simply complete the form below.

Hurry competition closes Thursday 5 October at 11.59 pm.



