Be in to win 1 of 15 double passes to see Kinky Boots The Musical

Kinky Boots The Musical

Riotous Broadway musical KINKY BOOTS is about to strut into Auckland and you can be on the red carpet for opening night.

KINKY BOOTS has inspired audiences across the globe, reminding us that we can change the world when we change our minds. This uplifting sensation features a Tony® and Grammy®-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realised and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

KINKY BOOTS one of Broadway’s great love stories, filled elaborate costumes, exhilarating choreography and a heartfelt story and a whole lot of sole. A sure-fire crowd pleaser, KINKY BOOTS will have audiences dancing in the aisles and discovering why, sometimes, the best way to fit in... is to stand out!

Auckland from 25 May | The Civic & Wellington from 28 June | St James Theatre. Tickets available for purchase here.

NZ Herald newspaper or Premium subscribers have a chance to o WIN 1 of 15 double passes to see Kinky Boots The Musical Friday 26 May, 7:30 pm at The Civic, Auckland.

Winner must be an active paid NZ Herald newspaper or Premium subscriber at the time of selection.

Competition opens 12pm Saturday 1 April and closes 11.59 pm Sunday 30 April. Winner must be an active paid NZ Herald newspaper or Premium subscriber at the time of winner selection (9 am Monday 1 May) and to have entered by submitting the form below.

Hurry competition closes Sunday 30 April at 11.59 pm.