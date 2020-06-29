In Stratford, a 2.2 metre high, 140kg bronze statue of Lieutenant Colonel William George Malone overlooks the town from his pedestal on the side of the state highway running through the centre of the town.

Whether Malone should be on display there, or on a pedestal at all, is a question that is well overdue to be asked, says Māori Party Co-leader and Te Tai Hauāuru candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

Does the statue of Lt Col Malone have a place in today's society?

Debbie says it's time to reconsider the past and ask what makes a true hero. Malone, she says, is remembered differently by Māori than he is by Pākehā.

"Malone was in the Armed Constabulary and he took part in the attack on Parihaka. That attack wasn't a war, it wasn't a battle between soldiers. It was an attack against passively resisting women and children. It was not a battle of equals, it was a cruel and cowardly attack. So our stories of him weren't so nice."

Parihaka - the settlement set up by Te Whiti o Rongomai, as pictured in 2017. Photo / File.

Debbie says when she speaks about the need for a conversation, or inquiry, into colonial monuments and statues, place names, and street names in Taranaki and New Zealand as a whole, she is speaking not only as Māori Party co-leader, but also as tangata whenua.

In the case of Malone or street names in Hāwera, it isn't just academic for her, it is personal.

Her own great-grandfather, Hohepa Ngarewa Tumahuki (known also as Hohepa Ngarewa), was at Parihaka.

"He was fortunate to survive.

"We were always taught the men who attacked Parihaka, they and their ilk were cowards. Something we don't really openly talk about a lot is the fact those men were involved in the rape of women and children. So in today's world, Malone and his fellow soldiers would be accused of war crimes. There's no other word to describe what happened, and war criminals shouldn't be glorified."

Malone's presence at Parihaka isn't disputed by Stratford mayor Neil Volzke, but the suggestion his statue doesn't belong in Stratford is.

"I don't think there has been any attempt to deny or hide the fact he was there amongst the forces that day."

Mayor Volzke says he thinks it is a "big leap" to label Malone as a war criminal.

"There is no specific evidence I am aware of, that Malone himself committed any action that would be termed a war crime. We only know that he was one of the over 1800 men and cavalry there.

"We don't have a way of knowing what he made of the events that transpired that day, but I do note with interest he left the Armed Constabulary soon after the Parihaka raid. You can read into that what you like."

Malone's great-granddaughter, Dr Louise Malone, says it's impossible to know what Malone might have thought about Parihaka.

"We don't have a record of his views then. Because I am trained as a scientist I want to go back to the source rather than second guess what his thoughts might have been. I would like evidence either way. What we do know about him, from his letters and diaries later in life is that he was an honourable man. He had a sense of justice too."

Historian Dr Judy Malone is the widow of Ted Malone, the grandson of Lieutenant Colonel William Malone, and says she has not come across any mention of Parihaka, or Malone's thoughts on the events there in any of his letters or diaries.

"No papers of Malone from this time have survived, though I very much doubt if there would have been any. He was a young man of 22, life would have been very active and pretty rough. Nor have I come across any mention of Parihaka in subsequent letters and diaries."

"Looking back we now see Parihaka as a wretched affair with little reason for pride,

but I don't think it is reasonable to pull it right out of historical context and put the heavy blame on what were virtually boys. It was a government decision, and no doubt pretty widely accepted by people at large - which doesn't make it right."

Mayor Volzke says removing statues doesn't change history.

"The removal of statues and monuments won't rewrite history. It seems to me the way forward should be through education and information helping us all to understand what happened in the past. This is the best way to allow our community and the country to move forward together in a positive way."

The statue, along with the replica bust which sits in the town's War Memorial Centre, was gifted to the Stratford community he says.

"I don't think it is up to the mayor of Stratford to singularly decide anything about the statue's future. That is up to the community as a whole. In my 11 years as mayor of Stratford, I have not to date had any correspondence calling for its removal. I have however, had several emails recently requesting the statue stays where it is."

He says the statue, as well as the stone war memorial gates named for him, which were erected by his men soon after the war, represent the events of World War I, not Parihaka.

"The tributes to him in Stratford are in honour of Malone's heroism, bravery and gallantry during the battle of Chunuk Bair. We must not forget his actions are considered to have directly saved the lives of hundreds of soldiers in that battle."

A statue of Lieutenant Colonel Malone looks on as members of the 5/7 Battalion of the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment marched past in a parade in 2015.

Dr Judy Malone says Lt Col Malone is indelibly linked to the New Zealand experience on Gallipoli

"His superb diaries and letters are in the national collection at the Turnbull. Books have been written about him and no historian would write about NZ and the First World War without consulting them.There is a plaque to him in the NZ House of Parliament and in Wellington Cathedral. I think he would be considered an authentic New Zealand hero."

Figurine of Lieutenant Colonel William Malone in the battle as part of the Gallipoli: the New Zealand Story in Wellington. Photo/MarkTantrum for WW100

She says Stratford's connection with Malone is one to be proud of, not denied.

"I think a lot of people would find it bizarre that a town should seek to diminish its connection with such a man because he lived a hundred years ago, and because as a young man he had served a few months with the Armed Constabulary."

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says regardless of length of service, he was part of the invading force at Parihaka.

"I am Māori Irish and equally proud of all my history. But one culture should not be celebrated at the expense of others, that's the crux of the heartache here.

"The emotions and feelings of marginalised people matter. We can't change history but it needs to be acknowledged properly. That's why we are asking for dialogue. We aren't telling people to tear down statues, we are respectfully asking to talk about what they represent and for consideration to be given as to if they really do belong in our towns today."

Dr Louise Malone says conversation is good.

"History means different things to different people and it is good to have open conversations about our perceptions of events. It's important we talk, get a fuller picture and use it to inform us in going forward. It's by keeping talking that society grows."

Mayor Volzke also says he understands the need for conversation on the topic.

"I think something to consider is how we as a town can work together to make sure we reflect all of the area's history, not just parts of it. The story of Parihaka absolutely needs to be told in full, and it's for the community to decide how that is done."