The life of a potential friend, husband, father and grandfather, cut short 10 days ago, has been remembered by Rotorua locals.

Ferro James Sio, 5, died on February 8 at Rotorua Hospital.

His father, William James Sio, 24, has been charged with assaulting a child and police have launched a homicide inquiry and indicated further charges are likely.

Sio is due to reappear in court on March 3.

Ferro James Sio, aged 5 years, on February 8 in Rotorua Hospital. Photo / File

On Sunday, motorbikes roared and karakia soared for Ferro when a karakia aroha (prayers of love) was held at Jean Batten Square in Rotorua.

The crowd numbered about 100.

Faces appeared to show anger, despair or were blank in disbelief. The young were cradled by the old and eyes were wet.

Ferro's whānau from Rotorua and Tauranga also attended and stood among those there to support them.

Iwi Te Whau opened the karakia and was joined by tamariki Serenity Olley, Kurteous Anderson and Māreikura Mahaki for the closing karakia.

The person behind the vigil, Kahira Olley, spoke at the karakia aroha.

"This mokopuna mattered and I don't know him. He meant it to this community, he was a part of our community, he was a part of kura," Olley said.

A crowd of around 100 people showed up to the last-minute karakia aroha for Ferro James Sio. Photo / Stephen Parker

"He was a part of a whānau that loved him. He was a part of us."

Kahira Olley asking the crowd who would be there to support someone if they asked for help. Photo / Stephen Parker

Olley said the doctors and nurses who had treated Ferro in hospital had reached out to her.

"They're broken."

Earlier on Sunday, Man Up held a Ride for Hope following Ferro's death.

We’ve got the answers and solutions to this horrific tragedy that recently happened in our community of Rotorua. Join with us tomorrow: RIDE FOR HOPE, 2pm - KUIRAU PARK HUI FOR HOPE, 3pm - KUIRAU PARK Posted by Man Up Central North Island on Friday, 14 February 2020

Mikaere Norris, an original member, said the turnout for the last-minute hui was impressive.

He said Ferro's death meant a life had been cut short.

"A potential friend to somebody else, a potential husband, that's all been taken away now," Norris said.

Tributes adorn a tree outside the Rotorua property where Ferro James Sio, 5, suffered fatal injuries. Photo / Stephen Parker

Man Up was one of many social organisations and groups at the karakia.