Shamika Hoeta may just be Eltham's answer to Taylor Swift.

The talented teenager has started the year on a high note, with an impressive win in a Country Music competition last month.

Shamika (14) won the Intermediate Solo category at the Matamata Piako Country Music Awards in January.

The win means Shamika will go on to compete for the title of New Zealand Country Music Entertainer of the Year in October this year.

Shamika says the win came as a surprise to her.

"In the competition, you have to sing a different song for the final as you do for the audition. Obviously I spent most of my time practicing for the audition, so when I got through, I didn't have long to really focus on the second song and get ready."

Maree says the backing band, Pure Dixie, were also new to the song, which was I'll take care of you by the Dixie Chicks.

"It was the first time they had even heard, let alone played the song, so they did a fantastic job as well, which obviously helped Shamika's performance."

As well as winning the Intermediate Solo section, Shamika also came second in the Intermediate Gospel section and was awarded the Dion Hobson Memorial Trophy Under 18 Encouragement Award as well.

Since she began singing in country music competitions just three years ago, Shamika has quickly gained national acclaim.

Last year alone, she won over 25 awards, ranging from being named the Hāwera 2ZH Country Club entertainer of the year for 2019 to winning the Aotearoa Country Music Awards Country Rock title in the intermediate section.

Unsurprisingly, Shamika was the recipient of a music scholarship at her school, Taranaki Diocesan, for year nine last year, and this has been renewed for her studies in year 10.

While Shamika only began singing competitively three years ago, she has been attending competitions since she can remember.

"Mum sings so I used to go with her to the country music clubs. People there started suggesting I gave it a go too and I just did one day."

Maree Wheeler, Shamika's mum, says as soon as Shamika picked up the microphone and started singing, it was clear she had natural talent.

"Nowadays I enter fewer competitions myself because the focus is more on supporting Shamika and growing her talent. Listening to her sing, I am aware she has real potential and am enjoying helping her reach it."

Shamika's talent is natural, but that doesn't mean she isn't putting in the hard work needed to grow it.

"I go to Whanganui once a week for singing lessons, and spend lots of weekends travelling to different competitions around the North Island. I also have guitar lessons at school as part of my music scholarship and try to practice at home as well."

Three more trophies for Shamika's collection.

Some school nights, Shamika isn't home until after 9pm after travelling to Whanganui and back for her lessons with singing coach Elaine Holden.

Putting in all the time needed for her singing, Shamika still makes sure she has time for her friends and other school commitments.

"When I hang out with my friends, we don't really talk about country music or my singing, we just talk about other stuff and enjoy hanging out."

Shamika also plays netball and rugby.

"I like playing sport and while it means I have to plan my time around practice for that as well as singing, I like doing it."

Maree says Shamika manages to balance her sports, music and school work well.

"I think she has learned a lot about commitment and being focused on whatever you are doing. In singing she has seen how hard work pays off and she applies this to everything she does."

While Shamika is clearly a country music star in the making, she says Taylor Swift doesn't have to be too worried.

"I like listening to rap music as well and would like to be a rap artist or an actress or model when I leave school."