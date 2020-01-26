With multiple national titles under his belt in the 100m and 200m sprint, it is no secret that Kodi Harman is quick.

Now, the Pāpāmoa sprinter is proving his talents are not limited to the athletics track, impressing at the Eastern Region Surf Lifesaving Championships at the weekend.

The 25-year-old Pāpāmoa Surf Lifesaving Club member won the beach sprint and the beach flags individual races before combining with his clubmates to win the senior men's beach relay.

"It was very successful for myself, managing to win all my individual events," Harman said.

"I'm really happy with how the weekend went and to get the first one under the belt with a few more to go."

"The competition was really good, there are a lot of up-and-coming guys coming through which is nice to see. I'm always pushed to the limit when I'm doing that sort of stuff which is good, it keeps me accountable and training hard."

Harman, a 100m and 200m expert, has won national athletics titles in both disciplines, most recently the senior men's 100m in 2015. In 2013, he set a New Zealand national under-19 men's record of 10.42s in the 100m.

He is in the busiest part of his season with a range of surf lifesaving and athletics events on his radar but he would not have it any other way. He has been involved in surf lifesaving for 10 years.

"It was actually my under-14 rugby coach at school who got me into it and I've basically been doing it ever since. I've always just enjoyed surf, obviously I do the track running as well but the aspect of surf is just fun and enjoyable in the sense that you're not racing a clock.

"You're down there just running as fast as you can, your track times really don't matter too much on the beach because it's so different. You're trying to really tick over on the beach whereas on the track you're trying to get a lot more strike or power out of every step.

Pāpāmoa's Kodi Harman in action during the Eastern Region Surf Lifesaving Championships. Photo / George Novak

"It's still very explosive on the beach but you're trying to get your feet off the sand as fast as you can rather than striking as hard as you can."

His focus in surf lifesaving now turns to the New Zealand Surf Life Saving Championships in the middle of March.

"Doing both sports, there's something on every couple of weeks so it keeps me busy.

"There's been a few clashes between events but I always just manage it and pick and choose where I feel I need to be and compete at.

"There's a great atmosphere and great people [at the Pāpāmoa Surf Lifesaving Club] and it's nice not having to worry about a clock being on your race and chasing times. It's nice to just run as fast as you can and see what sort of results you can produce."

Athletes hit the water during the Eastern Region Surf Lifesaving Championships. Photo / George Novak

Harman said "a few niggles" meant he had not had the start to the athletics season that he wanted but he was hopeful of having a strong year.

"I've got a glute problem that's been hindering me a bit but other than that it's okay - I'm just a bit frustrated with the current times I'm laying down. I'm still confident that they will continue to progress and I'll be where I need to be by the end of the season.

"With the 100m I'm hopeful of a sort of 10.3 second legal 100m time and just a sub-22 for the 200m. It's very do-able but making it actually happen on the day is completely different."

Overall at the championships, it was the Mount Maunganui Surf Lifesaving Club who maintained more than a decade of dominance.

The home club won a remarkable 10th club title in a row and 12th in the last 15 years, finishing on 157 points which was more than twice what the next best club Omanu scored with 75. Mairangi bay were third with 65 points. Harman's club Pāpāmoa finished 11th.

Overall points - Top 10:

1st Mount Maunganui 157

2nd Omanu 75

3rd Mairangi Bay 65

4th Red Beach 63

5th Waikanae 60

6th East End 43

7th Wainui 42

8th Lyall Bay 29

9th Orewa 22

10th Ocean Beach Kiwi 21