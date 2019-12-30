Kathleen Craig has been given an MNZM for services to music and music education.
Craig has provided more than 50 years of service to music and music education.
She was in the nationally renowned group,
Advertisement
Kathleen Craig has been given an MNZM for services to music and music education.
Craig has provided more than 50 years of service to music and music education.
She was in the nationally renowned group,
Already a Subscriber? Sign in
Existing newspaper subscribers, find out how to activate your digital subscription