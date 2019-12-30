Cushla Scrivens' family lived in Feilding and it was her schoolteacher father Noel Amadio who piqued her interest in history.​

In the 2020 New Year honours Scrivens' has been given the Queen's Service Medal for her services to historical research and heritage preservation in the Manawatū and Horowhenua.​

Scrivens said it was not until she returned to the Manawatū that she again became interested in local history.​

An early memory for Scrivens was at Feilding Ag and students were given a booklet about Feilding.​

"I walked around to see if everything was still there," she said of the Manawatū township.​

She also had a long career as a teacher, first at the Correspondence school based in Wellington, then as an early childhood educator.​

It was now 1990 and Scrivens was invited to teach distance learning at Palmerston North Teachers College, a position she held for 14 years. ​

It was also at this time that curiosity ignited Scrivens' researching the history of Manawatū.​

She was the foundation editor of the Manawatū Journal of History from 2004 to 2017.​

"The aim was to talk about the wider Manawatū area," she said of the research journal which covered the Manawatū, included Foxton and up to Rangiwahia.​

"It was always a journal where people volunteered. It was intended for ordinary reading.​

"I like to encourage people to have their view."​

The other offices she has held were secretary of Historic Places Manawatū-Horowhenua since 2008 and then as treasurer from 2010 to 2012. ​

She organised regular field trips and compiled the society's quarterly newsletter.​

Scrivens mentioned the late Wendy Pettigrew from Whanganui who not only held strong to her personal views, but was a great help with historical matters. ​

At the regional level she liaised with the planning staff of the three local councils on heritage policy issues. ​

Scrivens has published a variety of academic articles and educational material, and has developed the Historic Places Manawatū-Horowhenua website and its online record. ​

She was on the Te Manawa Museum Society committee from 2009-2015 which supports the staff in providing exhibitions with public appeal and a variety of services and activities, and co-organised the national conference of Historic Places Aotearoa in Palmerston North. ​

Adding to her long list of community involvement, Scrivens was appointed a trustee of the Caccia Birch House Trust in 2018 and is supervising the creation of historical displays at the associated Coach House to enhance visitor experiences.​