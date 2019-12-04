The TECT National Sevens return to the Tauranga Domain on December 14-15 and the competition looks set to be hotter than ever.

Northern, Central and Southern regional qualifiers were held across the country at the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

2019 TECT National Sevens Men's Qualifiers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2019 TECT National Sevens Women's Qualifiers