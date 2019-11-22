On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
She is only 10, Hayley Webb is already thinking of ways to help others.
When the St Joseph's Stratford pupil decided to have her long hair cut short this month, she didn't just get a new hairstyle for herself, but helped create a new look for someone else too.
Hayley decided to donate her long hair to Freedom Wigs, a New Zealand company which makes wigs out of real hair for people who have lost their own hair.
People can sell their long hair to Freedom Wigs, or ask the money for it be donated to charity. Hayley says she has asked them to donate the money to the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand on her behalf.
"I chose Breast Cancer as a charity because we have a family friend who had it, and I know they helped her when she was going through her treatment. She lost someof her hair so I know wigs can help people feel good even when they are feeling sick."
The first cut: 10 year old donates hair for wigs. Video / Ilona Hanne
Hayley says she decided to have her hair cut over a year ago, but has then had to wait until it was long enough to be suitable for donation.