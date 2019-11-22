She is only 10, Hayley Webb is already thinking of ways to help others.

When the St Joseph's Stratford pupil decided to have her long hair cut short this month, she didn't just get a new hairstyle for herself, but helped create a new look for someone else too.

Hayley decided to donate her long hair to Freedom Wigs, a New Zealand company which makes wigs out of real hair for people who have lost their own hair.

Hayley has been measuring her hair every month, waiting for it to get to the required length for donating hair.
Hayley has been measuring her hair every month, waiting for it to get to the required length for donating hair.

People can sell their long hair to Freedom Wigs, or ask the money for it be donated to charity. Hayley says she has asked them to donate the money to the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand on her behalf.

"I chose Breast Cancer as a charity because we have a family friend who had it, and I know they helped her when she was going through her treatment. She lost some

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.