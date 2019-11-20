On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A new expressway in the lower North Island may be closer to fruition. Horowhenua Chronicle editor Janine Baalbergen reports.
A meeting in the capital on Wednesday morning between members of the team fighting for a Levin expressway and Transport Minister Phil Twyford was encouraging, says Build Our Road campaign spokesman Antony Young.
Young, Geoff Lewis and Shanon Grainger met the Minister to discuss the impact on what they called the current failing roading system on their community and the need for a four-lane expressway around Levin to be started as soon as possible.
The minister had indicated he wants tounderstand better what the situation is like for the community on the ground with the current roads.
After Wednesday morning's meeting the team said, "We were encouraged to learn that the NZTA are undertaking the business case and designation work concurrently. They have confirmed that this would speed up the planning process.
"We made a strong case for the NZTA to commit to the consenting process earlier to enable the building to get under way and provide more certainty for the community.
"Both the Minister and the officials present have a very clear understanding of the importance of the road to the community," Young said.
It was not all good though.
"We were disappointed that the minister was not prepared to make any further commitment to an accelerated timeframe for the build."
Earlier this week new National Party candidate for Otaki Tim Costley said getting roading infrastructure completed would be a priority of his.
"The current Coalition Government has cancelled the Horowhenua Expressway from Ōtaki to north of Levin, a project committed to by the previous Government."
Last month it was reported the NZ Transport Agency had already spent more than $10 million on the project.