Three and a half hours.

Not a long time. Just 13 minutes longer than you would need to watch the classic film Doctor Zhivago in fact.

Stratford woman Gay Burnnand did a lot more than just watch a movie in that time recently - three and a half hours is all the time it took for her life to be saved.

In September Gay was at home with her husband Gary at their Pembroke Road house when she fell to the floor.

Gary says he first thought she had fainted, something that had happened before, but quickly realised she hadn't.

