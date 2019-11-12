Three and a half hours.

Not a long time. Just 13 minutes longer than you would need to watch the classic film Doctor Zhivago in fact.

Stratford woman Gay Burnnand did a lot more than just watch a movie in that time recently - three and a half hours is all the time it took for her life to be saved.

In September Gay was at home with her husband Gary at their Pembroke Road house when she fell to the floor.

Gary says he first thought she had fainted, something that had happened before, but quickly realised she hadn't.

"Our daughter Maree lives with us, and she ran across the road to our other daughter Cheryl's house. Cheryl is a practice nurse, and hadn't left for work yet that morning, so she came over and we decided to call an ambulance for Gay."

Gay had had a stroke, and just three hours and 29 minutes after Maree called 111, Gay was on an operating table in Auckland having a blood clot removed.

Gay and her husband Gary are both impressed by the speed with which Gay was treated.

"If it hasn't been done that fast, if it had taken more time, or they hadn't called an ambulance, well, I might not be here."

Gay says she can't remember much of that day, but is certainly grateful to the emergency services and team at Base Hospital for the quick response.

Gary says he is impressed by the quick response time as well.

"We may live a distance away from the hospital, but that didn't stop Gay getting the treatment she needed quickly. The ambulance arrived in minutes, with two paramedics on board, so one was able to be with her in the back of the ambulance while the other drove. Then in Midhirst another paramedic met us to assess Gay. We went straight to the emergency department, Gay was assessed immediately, had a CT scan and she was on the helicopter to Auckland."

The fire brigade also responded to the call, helping move Gay to the ambulance.

"We are very lucky in Stratford to have such great emergency services."

Gary and his daughters drove up to Auckland, and by the time they got to the hospital there, Gay was already out of surgery and in the stroke recovery ward.

Taranaki DHB Stroke Physician, Dr Bhavesh Lallu, says Gay spent just 31 minutes in Taranaki Base Hospital. In that short time, she was assessed, had the CT scan which determined what time of stroke she had, she was given medication to help dissolve the blood clots and transferred to the care of the helicopter crew.

"To put it in perspective, the average time around the world for this hospital part of this process is 90 minutes," he says.

"Being a smaller regional hospital means we have very close working relationships with St John Ambulance and the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter crews, Emergency Department, Radiology and general medical colleagues which really helps streamline processes for management of stroke patients, resulting in better health outcomes for people like Gay," Dr Lallu says.

Every minute counts following a stroke, and for each minute that passes without blood flow to the brain, two million brain cells are lost, says Dr Lallu.

"That is why early recognition and receiving treatment as soon as possible are the most important factors in a patient's survival/recovery."

Gary says he is thankful they called the ambulance for Gay when they did.

"I think that is the key message we want people to realise. If you suspect a stroke, act fast and get help. No one is going to mind if you call the ambulance out and were wrong. But if you are right, fast treatment really does make a difference."

Gay is recovering well from her stroke, and is back home with Gary. She says she is thankful to everyone involved in her recovery.



If you or someone else may be suffering a stroke, call 111 immediately.

How to recognise a stroke:

Think FAST

F - Face - Is it drooping on one side?

A -Arm: Is one arm weak?

S - Speech: Is it mixed-up, slurred or lost?

T - Take Action: Call 111 immediately.