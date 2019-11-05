Newly elected Horowhenua District mayor Bernie Wanden and the new council say they are making great strides in their first few weeks.

Tasks have been distributed, committees have been selected, meaning a change in responsibilities for some incumbents, and the team have prepared a workplan outlining the issues facing the district.

Wanden said the choice of councilllor Jo Mason as his deputy was a collective decision based on his recommendation. Mason is the first female deputy mayor in the council's 124-year history. Wanden said at the council meeting on October 30 that Mason was the logical choice.

"It has been

