Host to one of the largest accessible island bird sanctuaries in New Zealand, Kāpiti Island is looked after by two Department of Conservation rangers, Lee Barry and Neil Anderson. Kāpiti News reporter Rosalie Willis spent time with them on the tranquil island bird sanctuary north of Wellington.

Rangers Lee and Neil live in a hillside cottage surrounded by ocean views and endless birdsong.

With the help of volunteers throughout the year they look after the flora and fauna paradise stretching out over 2000ha.

Their job is to manage and maintain the nature reserve and ensure it continues to be a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.