Local elections 2019
The Stratford Press sent all the candidates for the Stratford District Council a set of questions last month.

We have been printing the questions we asked, with the answers received from the candidates, in the paper and online.

This week, candidates answer:

1. Give one initiative you would push for if elected - what is it and why?

2. Do you think Council has performed well in the past three years? Why / why not?

Candidates answer (in reverse alphabetical order):

Gloria Webby is standing for re-election in the Urban ward.

Gloria Webby:

1. I would continue to encourage projects that are under way to build our unique identity. Our Shakespeare theme is an exciting one and much can be achieved without huge expenditure.

2. Reflecting on the past three years I think Council has been a high achiever.
Positive examples include the Pembroke sub-division, the exciting proposed

