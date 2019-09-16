A Horowhenua man says he is risking his life every day when driving to work because of the dire state of the highway between Ōtaki and Levin.

Dan Turner, who lives on Buller Rd, south of Levin, and works in Ōtaki, is supporting the
"Build Our Road" campaign out of sheer frustration with the problematic state highway, according to a media release from the Horowhenua New Zealand Trust.

Read more about Build Our Road

The campaign, which the Trust launched in July, is working to engage Government and the New Zealand Transport Agency to designate funding to build the proposed expressway from Ōtaki to north of Levin.

"The NZTA has announced a preferred corridor for the road, but there is no funding allocated to it and no start date for the project," it said.

Turner says the number of intersections and private accesses on to the state highway is
causing drivers stress and forcing them to take risks to get across the busy road.

"A good example of

