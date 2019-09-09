Local elections 2019
The Stratford Press sent all the candidates for the Stratford District Council a set of questions last month.

Over the next few weeks, we wil be printing the questions we asked, with the answers we received from the candidates, in the paper and online.

If you have a question you would like candidates to answer, come to the Stratford Press / Newstalk ZB Candidates Evening at the Stratford War Memorial Centre on September 18. Doors open at 6pm.

This week, candidates answer the questions:

1. Shakespeare / Mountain / something else - what do you think should define the district's identity, and why?

2. Have you ever attended a youth council meeting?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

3. Do you think Council should have an official opinion on Climate Change? Why?

Grant Boyde is seeking re-election in the Rural Ward.
Grant Boyde is seeking re-election in the Rural Ward.

Grant Boyde:
1. Shakespeare, Why; it's our point of difference, it is something we can leverage off. We

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.