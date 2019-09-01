Local elections 2019

The Stratford Press sent all the candidates for the Stratford District Council a set of questions last month.

Over the next few weeks, we wil be printing the questions, with the answers we received from the candidates, in the paper and online.

This week, candidates answer the question:
(If currently a councillor) How many meetings have you missed, as of August 23 this year?
If not a current councillor - have you attended any Council meetings as of August 23 this year in the past three years?

Grant Boyde is seeking re-election in the Rural Ward.
Grant Boyde: One meeting out of all, as I was out of the country representing

