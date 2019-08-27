Local elections 2019

Twenty candidates are standing for the Stratford District Council. The Stratford Press sent all the candidates a set of questions last week, with a deadline of Friday noon to respond. Of the 20 candidates standing, 19 submitted answers. Over the next few weeks, we will be printing the questions, with the answers received from the candidates in the paper and online.

This week, candidates answer the question:

1. Do you think amalgamation would help or hinder Stratford?

Grant Boyde is seeking re-election in the Rural Ward.
Grant Boyde:

Amalgamation would hinder the Stratford district. We already have multiple shared services with NPDC and STDC and I don't see a

