Rubbish doesn't have to go to the landfill. A bit of creativity will mean a lot of useless material is reused. Foxton's Greenheart Hub uses plastic shopping bags and other soft plastics to turn into usable items. Now a group of passionate designers from Levin and surrounding district has come up with ways to recycle rubbish and provide jobs for people without steady incomes at the same time. Horowhenua Chronicle editor Janine Baalbergen reports.

Refreshed currently makes use of billboard skins, seat belts, discarded bits of leather and packing cases and has turned them into stylish designer bags. Their work

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.