The Gladstone Rd community in Levin has been cut off from the outside world by yet another slip forcing residents to use a dangerous alternative route.

Horowhenua District Council communications officer Trish Hayward said contractors were on site to assess the situation at 9.30am this morning. It was not known the exact time the slip occurred, but it was some time in the early hours of the morning.

"They've had a safety briefing, and undertaken risk analysis and are starting to clear the slip," she said.

"They are taking a precautionary approach as it is raining and it is suspected

