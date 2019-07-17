A growing group of local businesspeople are stepping up to lobby Government about the need for an expressway past Levin. A Build Our Road lobby group is forming involving Horowhenua growers as well as the Horowhenua New Zealand Trust and they are looking for more individuals and businesses to join them in their efforts to "Build Our Road".

Increase in population and growth in agricultural industries compounds the need for the Ōtaki to North of Levin Expressway, say Horowhenua farmers Geoff Lewis and Emma Clarke.

"It is a good thing to lobby for what you believe in," says Lewis, an

