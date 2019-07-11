The railways and surf lifesaving don't normally have much to do with each other. In fact they're pretty much mutually exclusive. But to talk of the history of the Paekakariki Surf Lifeguards, one has to look at the Paekākāriki township as a whole. Rosalie Willis looks into the history of the award-winning club and how it all began.

Very much a railway town, the origins of the Paekākāriki Railway Station date back to 1886 with the town becoming one of the busiest stations outside the main urban centres, with Paekākāriki and nearby Queen Elizabeth Park a popular destination for weekend

Related articles: