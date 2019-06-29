Adapt or die.

The long known issue of lax attitudes towards making training sessions is understood to have led to the midweek departure of their fed up coach Steelie Koro and finally caught up with Harvey Round Motors Ratana today – to the tune of the biggest shellacking seen in WRFU club rugby in many years.

Waverley Harvesting Border ran through nearly non-existent tackling or just let the ball do the work with long passes and attacking kicks that left Ratana's cover defence all at sea – scoring 18 tries in the 114-5 evisceration.

Forget a point-a-minute, midway through the

