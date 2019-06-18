On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Kitted out in hi-vis, a hat and holding a big sign saying "job wanted" - this used to be Rihari Joseph's daily grind. Eight hours every day, Joseph could be spotted by Tauranga commuters parked up at a Bethlehem roundabout with his sign and always a big smile on his face. Before long, people were stopping and calling him with employment opportunities and he began setting unemployed people in his community up with work. Reporter Caroline Fleming caught up with him a month on to see how he was going.
The Bethlehem man who became a community icon for hismethod of finding work has decided to turn his passion into a business.
Rihari Joseph used to sit at Bethlehem roundabouts holding a rainbow-coloured flashing light and a sign saying "job wanted", quickly becoming a staple for Tauranga commuters.
Joseph was looking for odd jobs for himself as he cared for his terminally ill wife, but quickly found himself helping a number of people in the community find work too.
A few weeks ago, his wife died. Her death put him back in a position to take up full-time employment himself, he said.
However, the 64-year-old got such joy out of his time picking up jobs for those in the community who needed it that he wanted to take it further with his new-found free time.
Using his personable nature and the connections he had made in the community, Joseph planned to start his own fulltime business helping unemployed people into work. He registered a business name and has been offered some CBD office space.
Joseph said starting his own support service business was a good way for him to use something he was good at to help others and get back into the mainstream after his loss.
He would set up and drive prospective employees to job interviews, as well as mentoring and working with them in goal-setting and work dress and ethic.
Just this week, Joseph helped two people start full-time positions at a local supermarket.